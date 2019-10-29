Karachi City Council opposition demands mayor’s resignation

Members of the opposition in Karachi City Council demanded on Tuesday resignation of Mayor Wasim Akhtar over his “failure to serve the people of Karachi”.

Deputy Mayor Arshad Hassan presided over a session of the city council at the Old KMC Building Tuesday.

The session was delayed by one-and-a-half hour. As soon as it began, Pakistan Peoples Party and Jamaat-e-Islami members protested against poor performance of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. They tore copies of the session’s agenda after not being allowed to address the session.

Members of the opposition chanted slogans against the mayor. It prompted members of the ruling Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan to voice chants against PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Members from both the sides gathered in front of the podium, from where the deputy mayor was presiding over the session.

Amidst opposition’s ruckus, the city council approved 16 resolutions, including the one for amendment in bylaws pertaining to graveyards.

The council granted approval for new contracts for dry animal sale point in connection with Landhi slaughter house and collection of slaughter fee at the New Karachi slaughter house for Fiscal Year 2019-20.

It also adopted resolutions approving the grant of a contract for parking fee at Landhi Fodder Market, auctioned food stalls at the rate of Rs650,000 and auctioned electronic rides for Rs300,000 in Landhi-Korangi Zoo for the current fiscal year.

The council also approved the grant of various contracts pertaining to the Karachi Zoo and Safari Park.

The session lasted only for 25 minutes and was later adjourned for an indefinite period.

Speaking to Samaa Digital, PPP’s Karamullah Waqasi demanded the mayor tender his resignation as he failed to serve the people of Karachi. He said corruption was on the rise in the KMC and an incompetent team of officers was running the corporation’s affairs.

JI’s Junaid Makati said Karachiites needed anti-dengue and anti-malaria fumigations. He said the city’s populace required anti-rabies vaccine and elimination of stray dogs, rather than recreational facilities.

“The MQM-P members are not ready to talk about civic issues,” Makati said. “They did not let opposition members discuss local issues on the floor of the house.”