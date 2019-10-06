Sunday, October 6, 2019  | 6 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Karachi braces for more showers following overnight rain

2 hours ago
 
Photo: Online

Karachi woke up to pleasant weather and wet streets after overnight rain in different parts of the city Saturday night. 

Heavy rain was reported in Malir, Defence, Saddar, Sharae Faisal, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, FB Area, New Karachi and Surjani Town. Power remained suspended in different localities too.

The weather is expected to sunny from Monday onwards.

PMD’s forecast for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Photo: PMD website

Rain has also been reported in Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Ghotki, Kandhkot, Dadu and Larkana.

In Ghotki, four people were injured after the roof of their hotel fell near Mathelo Chowk.

There was no electricity in different places in Sukkur after heavy rain on Saturday.

