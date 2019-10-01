Tuesday, October 1, 2019  | 1 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Kamal demands arrest of those responsible for garbage heaps’ accumulation

1 hour ago
 
Pak Sarzameen Party chief and former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal said on Tuesday the Sindh government should arrest the ones who were responsible for the accumulation of garbage heaps in Karachi.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the PSP chairman said the Sindh government was not doing its job, rather it was arresting common people for throwing garbage on the roads.

“Should [they] keep garbage in their bedrooms or drawing rooms,” Kamal questioned. “The ones responsible for accumulation of garbage heaps should rather be arrested.”

He lamented that some people were dying of dog bites, while others were being electrocuted to death in the province.

“Do not stay silent against tyranny,” the PSP chairman urged the masses. “Staying silent is tantamount to supporting it.”

Tell us what you think:

