Justin Trudeau wins second term as Canadian Prime Minister

Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party won the Canadian Elections 2019 by a narrow margin on Tuesday. The prime minister will lead a minority government.

You did it, my friends. Congratulations,” Trudeau told supporters in Montreal early on Tuesday. “From coast to coast to coast, tonight Canadians rejected division and negativity. They rejected cuts and austerity, and they voted in favour of a progressive agenda and strong action on climate change.

“Thank you for having faith in us to move our country in the right direction,” he said while giving his winning speech. To those who did not back him, he promised them that his party will govern for everyone.

Trudeau was congratulated by leaders of other countries such as Donald Trump. The US president acknowledged Trudeau for “a wonderful and hard-fought victory”.

The federal elections were regarded as a referendum on Trudeau’s controversial first term.

The 338 seats of Canada’s parliament were up for grabs. Parties needed to win at least 170 seats to form a majority but Trudeau’s party managed to secure 146 seats. It is unclear which party the Liberals would join forces with to govern, with negotiations set to take place over the coming days.

