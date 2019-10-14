Justice Isa casts doubt on SJC’s impartiality once again

Photo: Online

Justice Qazi Faez Isa has once again cast doubt on the impartiality of the Supreme Judicial Council in his 17-page rejoinder to the council’s reply on a petition challenging the presidential reference against the Supreme Court judge.

He raised concerns over attorney-general submitting the reply for the council in the top court. He has claimed that the statement filed by the attorney-general on behalf of the Supreme Judicial Council has been “filed without due authorisation” and in violation of Article 100 of the Constitution.

The judge has said that the Constitution states that the attorney-general can only “give advice to the federal government” and perform other duties that “may be referred or assigned to him” by the government.

“The engagement of the attorney-general on behalf of the council has amplified the assertions of partiality and malice against the petitioner [Justice Isa],” he added.

The council should have refrained from “entering into any dealing” with the attorney-general, who is counsel for the complainant (government) against the petitioner.

He claimed that the attorney-general has launched unnecessary personal attacks against him in pleadings filed before the council.

“The petitioner has specifically pleaded mala fide with material particulars against all concerned including the attorney-general. In view of such facts, the dealing between the attorney-general and the council raises serious apprehensions regarding the independence and fairness of the pending proceedings against the petitioner and the conduct of the council,” he said.

On October 7, the council rejected the allegations levelled against it Justice Isa pertaining to a presidential reference filed against him. Justice Isa had accused the SJC of being partial with regard to the presidential reference against him. The Supreme Court had sought a response from the council on Justice Isa’s allegations.

The council said that its stance with regard to the reference “is non-adversarial, fully impartial and entirely non-partisan”. It said the proceedings before the SJC are “immune from judicial review” by virtue of provisions under Article 211 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The references

The government had confirmed in June that two references had been filed in the Supreme Judicial Council against three judges for owning foreign assets.

The offices of the law and justice ministry and the assets recovery unit, prime minister’s office, had issued a joint statement.

The assets recovery unit was established at the PM Office to “bring back the unlawful wealth back to Pakistan”, it had said. The unit also receives complaints with regard to existence of properties of Pakistanis abroad and is “duty bound to take appropriate action” once it receives a complaint. It received a complaint with respect to the foreign properties of three judges.

The recovery unit forwarded the complaint to the law and justice ministry. The assets recovery unit verified it and received “certified copies from the land registries of the relevant assets, which were duly attested by the High Commission of Pakistan in the UK and notarized in London”.

The information was shared with the Supreme Judicial Council and two references were filed, the statement said.