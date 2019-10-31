JUI-F’s Mufti Kifayatullah granted bail by Peshawar High Court

JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah has been granted bail by the Peshawar High Court’s Abbottabad Bench.

The two-judge bench heard the case on Thursday. The mufti was arrested in Islamabad on Sunday after an order was issued by the Mansehra deputy commissioner.

The Peshawar High Court cancelled the DC’s order. With this decision, Mufti Kifayatullah will be allowed to attend the Azadi March.

The Mansehra deputy commissioner issued a notice in which it said he has ordered the arrest of Kifayatullah under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance. He was shifted to Central Jail, Haripur.

According to the deputy commissioner, Kifayatullah was arrested because he was collecting chanda, holding corner meetings and inciting the public to take part in the Azadi March.

The grounds for his arrest were:

He is acting in a manner prejudicial to public order, safety and tranquility

He posed a constant threat to the law and order, which may disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the district

He is indulging in activities to defuse the writ of the government, thus posing a threat to public peace/law and order in the district, thus creating hatred in the masses.