Tuesday, October 29, 2019  | 29 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange

October 30, 2019
JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl’s Azadi March will enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange on Murree Road, JUI-F Rawalpindi chapter spokesman Hafiz Ziaullah said Tuesday.

The Azadi March is expected to reach Lahore late Tuesday. The marchers will reach Rawalpindi Wednesday.

Related: JUI-F’s Azadi March heads towards Lahore on Day 3

Ziaullah said participants of the march would stay in Rawalpindi overnight. He said the march would enter the federal capital on October 31.

The JUI-F district spokesman said they were in touch with administration in both Rawalpindi and Islamabad in this regard.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Azadi March Islamabad jui-f
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Halal Guys, New York, US, food truck, food chain,
 
MOST READ
Watch: Karachi's DHA Golf Club submerged
Watch: Karachi’s DHA Golf Club submerged
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Cyclonic storm Kyarr unlikely to hit Karachi, but rain expected
Cyclonic storm Kyarr unlikely to hit Karachi, but rain expected
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Azadi March Day 2: JUI-F marchers reach Punjab
Azadi March Day 2: JUI-F marchers reach Punjab
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.