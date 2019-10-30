JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl’s Azadi March will enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange on Murree Road, JUI-F Rawalpindi chapter spokesman Hafiz Ziaullah said Tuesday.

The Azadi March is expected to reach Lahore late Tuesday. The marchers will reach Rawalpindi Wednesday.

Ziaullah said participants of the march would stay in Rawalpindi overnight. He said the march would enter the federal capital on October 31.

The JUI-F district spokesman said they were in touch with administration in both Rawalpindi and Islamabad in this regard.