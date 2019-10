Says they’re being offered to hold talks and threatened simultaneously











"On one hand there's an offer to hold talks, while on the other threats are being issued," said JUI-F's Hafiz Hamdullah while speaking to SAMAA TV."A plan is being made to impose a ban on our organisation Ansarul Islam," he lamented, questioning how could negotiations be held under such circumstances.The JUI-F leader said their stance was clear that PM Imran Khan would resign first and then negotiations would be held.He also said the government committee for talks had not yet contacted party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.The JUI-F has been preparing to march towards Islamabad, aiming to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.The march will enter Islamabad on October 31, Fazl announced earlier this month. It will begin on October 27 as announced earlier.All the rallies would enter Islamabad together via the GT Road, the JUI-F chief had told reporters in Islamabad.The government has also formed a committee to negotiate with the JUI-F. It is headed by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.However, the two sides have not yet held any negotiations.