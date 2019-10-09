JUI-F seeks permission to hold Azadi March in Islamabad

The Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl has written to the chief commissioner of Islamabad asking him to approve their request of holding their Azadi March at D-Chowk on October 27.

They have filed a request through Advocate Kamran Murtaza.

The request even asks the administration to ensure the “necessary security arrangement” for the march.

The Islamabad High Court, on the other hand, has ordered the JUI-F to not hold its anti-government march and sit-in without the approval of the authorities in Islamabad.

Fazlur Rehman, the party chief, had announced that his party will march towards Islamabad on October 27, adding that the ‘Azadi March’ is aimed at toppling Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

On October 7, a petition was filed court by Hafiz Ehtesham against the Azaadi March of the JUI-F. The court took up the case on Wednesday.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that protest is everyone’s basic right but the protesters should not cause any trouble to the residents of Islamabad.

The court then gave the petitioner a week to find a lawyer to represent him.

The illegal and the ineligible government can’t be allowed to rule anymore, said Fazl while briefing the media in Peshawar about his sit-in against the PTI government on October 5.

“We want the government to step down and allow re-elections,” Fazl said. The people should be given the right to select a ‘legal’ government. People from different classes have been unhappy with the policies of the government. The PTI leaders had promised to generate more than 10 million jobs; instead, more than 1.5 million have been rendered jobless.

They have imposed “illegal” taxes on our traders and business. The mills and factories haven’t been running. How is this bringing any economic progress, he asked.

