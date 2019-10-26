Saturday, October 26, 2019  | 26 Safar, 1441 | BETA
‘JUI-F marchers won’t be allowed to enter Islamabad’s Red Zone’

3 mins ago
The JUI-F marchers will not be allowed to enter Islamabad’s Red Zone, said PM Imran Khan’s Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque. 

Fazlur Rehman, the chief of the JUI-F, is known to switch his loyalties, said Haque in an interview to SAMAA TV.

JUI-F workers will gather in different cities on October 27 and march towards Islamabad. The ‘Azadi March’ protesters will reach the federal capital on October 31. The protest seeks to topple PM Khan’s government.

Haque said that the PM has expressed concern about the deteriorating health of former PM Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

“Every prisoner has a right to seek treatment,” he said, adding that the two members of the opposition parties shouldn’t be allowed to travel abroad to seek treatment.

“If the courts give them the permission to do so, then the government won’t protest,” he added.

