HOME > News

JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah arrested in Islamabad

2 hours ago
JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah arrested in Islamabad

Mufti Kifayatullah of the JUI-F was arrested in Islamabad on Sunday.

His arrest coincides with the start of the party’s Azadi March.

The Mansehra deputy commissioner issued a notice in which it said he has ordered the arrest of Kifayatullah under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.

He will be shifted to Central Jail, Haripur for 30 days.

According to the deputy commissioner, Kifayatullah was arrested because he was collecting chanda, holding corner meetings and inciting the public to take part in the Azadi March.

The grounds for his arrest are:

He is acting in a manner prejudicial to public order, safety and tranquility

He posed a constant threat to the law and order, which may disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the district

He is indulging in activities to defuse the writ of the government, thus posing a threat to public peace/law and order in the district, thus creating hatred in the masses.

