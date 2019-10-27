Agreement with government still intact, says Fazl

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that his party’s agreement with the government on the Azadi March is still intact, despite the arrest of party workers.

On Saturday, an agreement was finalised between the JUI-F and the Islamabad administration under which the former was permitted to hold a rally in a ground near Islamabad’s H-9 sector.

The agreement also assured the JUI-F that the government would not try to obstruct its march to the federal capital.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, the JUI-F chief said they do not intend to pull the plug on the agreement, urging the masses not to pay heed to rumours.

Fazl’s brother Senator Attaur Rehman said they stand by the agreement with the government. However, he warned that if the arrests of their party members continued, then it could be ended.

The JUI-F senator also said they would not enter Islamabad’s Red Zone as per the agreement.

JUI-F spokesman Maulana Abdul Jalil Jan told SAMAA Digital that the government violated the agreement by arresting their party workers.

He said the Rahbar Committee of the joint opposition would decide where they would stay in Islamabad.

Mufti Kifayatullah of the JUI-F was arrested in Islamabad Sunday morning. His arrest coincided with the start of the party’s Azadi March.

The Mansehra deputy commissioner issued a notice in which he said he ordered Kifayatullah’s arrest under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance. The JUI-F leader was to be shifted to Central Jail, Haripur.

Speaking on Geo News’ show ‘Naya Pakistan’ Sunday night, Senator Rehman said the government arrested Kifayatullah and some other workers despite the agreement, while it revoked the citizenship of JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah, which was a violation of the agreement.

He said his party had terminated the agreement due to the government’s actions. The JUI-F leader also said the government would no longer exist once the Azadi March entered Islamabad.

The article erroneously mentioned that the agreement had fallen apart, based on the comments of JUI-F spokesman and Senator Attaur Rehman on Geo News. The story has been updated and the error is regretted.