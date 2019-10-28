Monday, October 28, 2019  | 28 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

JUI-F assures Islamabad administration of a peaceful protest

23 mins ago
JUI-F assures Islamabad administration of a peaceful protest

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi, the general secretary of Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl, assured on Monday the Islamabad administration that their protest against the government in Islamabad would be peaceful.

Maulana Hyderi said so at a press conference he addressed after visiting the venue for participants of the Azadi March in Islamabad. He was flanked by Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat.

The JUI-F general secretary said the venue was appropriate from the security point of view. He said the participants could go to the Kashmir Highway if they found the space not enough to accommodate everyone.

Related: JUI-F marchers reach Daharki with PPP

“Our previous rallies didn’t have special arrangements for prayers,” Maulana Hyderi said. “However, this time the gathering will have a religious atmosphere and congregational prayers will be held.”

He assured that the protesters would not cause any trouble to citizens.

DC Shafqaat clarified that the Kashmir Highway would not be closed in compliance with the court orders.

He said all the roads would remain open and organisations would keep functioning routinely as per the agreement between the two sides.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Azadi March jui-f Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Halal Guys, New York, US, food truck, food chain,
 
MOST READ
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Imran came into power through theft, he must resign: Fazl
Imran came into power through theft, he must resign: Fazl
Hamza Abbasi, Naimal Khawar are living the Parisian dream
Hamza Abbasi, Naimal Khawar are living the Parisian dream
Cyclonic storm Kyarr unlikely to hit Karachi, but rain expected
Cyclonic storm Kyarr unlikely to hit Karachi, but rain expected
Wedding countdown begins for Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain
Wedding countdown begins for Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.