JUI-F assures Islamabad administration of a peaceful protest

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi, the general secretary of Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl, assured on Monday the Islamabad administration that their protest against the government in Islamabad would be peaceful.

Maulana Hyderi said so at a press conference he addressed after visiting the venue for participants of the Azadi March in Islamabad. He was flanked by Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat.

The JUI-F general secretary said the venue was appropriate from the security point of view. He said the participants could go to the Kashmir Highway if they found the space not enough to accommodate everyone.

“Our previous rallies didn’t have special arrangements for prayers,” Maulana Hyderi said. “However, this time the gathering will have a religious atmosphere and congregational prayers will be held.”

He assured that the protesters would not cause any trouble to citizens.

DC Shafqaat clarified that the Kashmir Highway would not be closed in compliance with the court orders.

He said all the roads would remain open and organisations would keep functioning routinely as per the agreement between the two sides.

