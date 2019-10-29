Tuesday, October 29, 2019  | 29 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Judge recuses himself from hearing Aijaz Jakhrani’s petition

3 hours ago
Judge recuses himself from hearing Aijaz Jakhrani’s petition

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Aijaz Jakhrani wants his name removed from the Exit Control List so that he can go abroad for his treatment.

The Sindh High Court was hearing on NAB reference against him. The bureau has accused him of owning more assets than known sources of income.

Justice Zulfiqar Ali Sangi recused himself from hearing the Jakhrani’s petition. Following which the bench was dissolved. A request for the formation of a new bench has been sent to Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa.

Jakhrani’s lawyer gave the reference of cases against Shehbaz Sharif, Pervez Musharaf, and Ayyan Ali. He argued that his client’s name should be striked off the list in a similar manner.

The National Accountability Bureau prosecutor said that Jakhrani is being investigated in two cases in Islamabad and Sukkur.

Earlier this month, a seven-member NAB team raided the politicians’ house.

In February last year, NAB’s executive board had approved an inquiry against him.

PPP Sindh High Court
 
