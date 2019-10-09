Jordanian research institute names PM Khan ‘Man of the Year’

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during the 74th Session of the General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York on September 27, 2019. (Photo by Don Emmert / AFP)

Jordan’s Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Center has named Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as “Man of the Year” in its list of the most persuasive Muslims in the world, the Arab News reported Tuesday.

Professor Abdullah Schleifer of the Jordanian research institute said if he were the Chief Editor of the institute in 1992, he would have nominated Imran Khan as “Muslim Man of the Year” because of his brilliant performance in cricket.

The professor, however, said that cricket wasn’t the only reason behind naming PM Khan “Man of the Year”, it was rather his desire for peace with India which earned him the title.

The research instutute chose Palestinian-American Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib as its “Woman of the Year’.