HOME > Entertainment

Joker becomes the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever

3 hours ago
Joker becomes the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever

Photo: Warner Bros

Warner Bros’ comic book film Joker has become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time.

The film stars Joaquin Pheonix, who plays the iconic DC Comics villain. According to Warner Bros, the movie has made roughly $788million at the worldwide box office.

The comic book film surpassed Deadpool, which earned $783million when it released in 2016. Ryan Reynolds, the lead of the film, offered his congratulations to the team of Joker on social media on Friday.

The movie has been breaking records ever since it released earlier this month. It was successful in finding its audience despite a split in critics; some praised it while others disapproved of its depiction of violence.

Before its official release, the movie was awarded the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. It had also received an eight-minute standing ovation at its premiere in the Italian city. Critics and the audience have raved about Pheonix’s performance, expecting that Joker might win this year’s Oscar.

