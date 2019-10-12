Jinnah hospital to host surgical symposium starting Monday

Every year a surgical conference is held at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre to train local surgeons in the best international surgical practices.

This year the conference, the 14th Annual Surgical Week for Colorectal Diseases, will be held from October 14 to October 17. Master trainers have been invited from Europe to conduct live surgical demonstrations and teach the latest surgical methods in colorectal surgery to local surgeons.

The trainers are Professor Yves Panis from the Beaujon Hospital in France, Professor Ronan O’Connell from University College Dublin in Ireland and Professor R John Nicholls from St Mark’s Hospital in England.

Jinnah Hospital Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali said although Monday was declared a provincial holiday, the symposium will still be held without a change in timings. She added that doctors from other hospitals and cities will also take part in the conference and the chief minister has been invited as an honorary guest.

Dr Jamali said two plastic surgeons had also joined Jinnah hospital recently and there was no longer a shortage of medicines as they were purchased upon special instructions from the health minister. She lamented a lack of funds at the hospital but said they were striving to give the best standard of care to their patients.

Another conference, the 54th annual medical symposium will be held from October 23 to October 27 at the hospital.

