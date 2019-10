Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has demanded the allocation of seats for the Indian-administered Kashmir in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly.

“Some seats must be reserved in the AJK assembly for Indian-held Kashmir,” he remarked while addressing Kashmir conference in Islamabad on Thursday.

He questioned Prime Minister Imran Khan’s strategies on the Kashmir scenario.

He announced that this party was organising a women march in the federal capital on October 16.

