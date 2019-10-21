Jhelum child dies after being tortured by father, stepmother

A child died during treatment in a Rawalpindi hospital on Monday after he was tortured by his father and stepmother for asking for breakfast.

The nine-year-old child and his three-year-old sister were at his father’s house when they were beaten with a stick, claimed his maternal uncle.

The child was taken to a hospital in Jhelum after the incident on October 12 but he was later transferred to a hospital in Rawalpindi.

His uncle has claimed that the child’s stepmom hit him in the head with a stick, adding that the father also used to routinely his children.

The mother said that her husband used to come to her all the time and say that he wants to keep the children with him. “I didn’t allow him to take the children but he still he took them.”

The police have shifted the body to DHQ Hospital for postmortem examination.

“We will share more information after the postmortem examination has been completed,” a doctor told SAMAA TV.

A case has been registered. The police are conducting raids to arrest the suspects.

