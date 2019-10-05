Saturday, October 5, 2019  | 5 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Politics

Jamaat-e-Islami will not be joining Fazl’s sit-in

4 hours ago
 
Photo: AFP

Jamaat-e-Islami will not be joining Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s anti-government march and sit-in. 

The members of the JI said they have already announced a protest against inflation and Kashmir issue, adding that they do not want to be affiliated with a movement that weakens democracy. They have said they will stage a sit-in against the anti-people policies of the federal government.

Fazl, the chief of JUI-F, announced on Thursday that his party will march towards Islamabad on October 27 and termed it as ‘Azadi March’. He told reporters in Islamabad that the march aims to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government. Fazl said the final destination of the march will be Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

October 27 is being observed as ‘Black Day’ in the Indian-administered Kashmir.

Fazl has been trying to take all the opposition parties on board for his anti-government march. The PPP, however, has so far been reluctant to join it, while the PML-N has voiced reservations over its dates. A meeting was also held between PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the JUI-F on Thursday.

Pervez Rashid, a PML-N leader, said that most of his party members wanted to join the JUI-F’s anti-government march, but the final decision will be taken by the party’s board.

Fazl hinted at staging a sit-in (dharna) at Islamabad’s D-Chowk where the PTI had staged a marathon dharna in 2014 against alleged rigging in the 2013 elections.

An earlier version of the story incorrectly said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam will not be joining the protest instead of Jamaat-e-Islami. Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
