Jada Smith strikes a pose with ‘spiritual mother’ Abida Parveen

2 hours ago
 
Actor Jada Pinkett Smith is a big fan of Pakistani Sufi musician Abida Parveen. 

The Hollywood actor attended a concert by the singer and was left mesmerised. She shared some pictures of the concert on her Instagram Story.

In one of the pictures, she called Parveen her “spiritual mother”.

Photo: Jada Pinkett Smith/Instagram

She then struck a pose with the music legend and posted pictures of that too.

Earlier in the year, the actor had declared that Parveen and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan are two of her favourite vocalists of Sufi music. She had posted a Coke Studio video of the two artistes performing Chaap Tilak.  She even urger her fans to read the song’s lyrics – a poem by Amir Khusro.

