Islamabad’s Red Zone blocked for Azadi March protesters

Islamabad’s Red Zone has been sealed with containers for the Azadi March protesters.

People of the capital say they have been suffering because of the road blockades.

The Red Zone of the federal capital is where government and military buildings are located. It has executive buildings, such as the Senate and the prime minister and president’s residences.

People expressed that they have been getting stuck as they’re unaware of alternative routes.

“We have to go out for our jobs,” said one resident. “We have to travel double the distance because of these containers. Problems should be solved on tables and not the roads,” he said.

700 other containers have also been brought to the city in case of a need arises to block other roads. As many as 20,000 officers from law enforcement agencies are on security duty.

Earlier today, PM Imran Khan’s Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque said that the JUI-F marchers will not be allowed to enter Islamabad’s Red Zone.

JUI-F workers will gather in different cities on October 27 and march towards Islamabad. The protest seeks to topple PM Khan’s government.

