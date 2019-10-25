Friday, October 25, 2019  | 25 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Islamabad's Nadra, Serena roundabouts to be blocked during Azadi March

3 hours ago
Pic23-006 ISLAMABAD: Oct23- Workers of district administration placed of containers at D-Chowk on the eve of JUI-F Azadi March in federal capital. ONLINE PHOTO by Sultan Bashir

Islamabad’s Nadra and Serena roundabouts will be blocked with containers to secure the Red Zone during Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl’s Azadi March, according to police officials.

The Red Zone will be cordoned off with barbed wires and barricades, they said. Water cannons will be deployed to stop protesters from breaching the perimeter.

At least 1,500 personnel of the Punjab Police have arrived in Islamabad on the orders of the Ministry of Interior to maintain law and order, SAMAA TV has learnt. They are staying at the Police Lines, Islamabad.

The JUI-F’s march will start from Karachi at 10:00am on Sunday. It is scheduled to reach Islamabad on October 31.

The workers and supporters of the JUI-F will gather at Sohrab Goth to attend the Kashmir Solidarity Rally. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will address the rally at the Al-Asif Square.

