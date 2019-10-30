Wednesday, October 30, 2019  | 1 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Islamabad schools to remain closed on Thursday

5 mins ago
Islamabad schools to remain closed on Thursday

Photo: Online

 

All schools in Islamabad will remain closed on October 31 (Thursday) because of the JUI-F’s Azadi March, Islamabad Private Schools Association announced on Wednesday.

The march can lead to uncertain and unpredictable security situations in the city, said the association’s president Zofran Elahi.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s march is expected to reach the federal capital on October 31.

The march reached Lahore on Tuesday night. The marchers will reach Rawalpindi today. The caravan will leave for Rawalpindi via Grand Truck Road.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Azadi March Islamabad
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Islamabad, Azadi March, JUI-F, schools, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, private schools, closed
 
MOST READ
Watch: Karachi's DHA Golf Club submerged
Watch: Karachi’s DHA Golf Club submerged
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Cyclonic storm Kyarr unlikely to hit Karachi, but rain expected
Cyclonic storm Kyarr unlikely to hit Karachi, but rain expected
Azadi March Day 2: JUI-F marchers reach Punjab
Azadi March Day 2: JUI-F marchers reach Punjab
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.