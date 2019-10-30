Islamabad schools to remain closed on Thursday

All schools in Islamabad will remain closed on October 31 (Thursday) because of the JUI-F’s Azadi March, Islamabad Private Schools Association announced on Wednesday.

The march can lead to uncertain and unpredictable security situations in the city, said the association’s president Zofran Elahi.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s march is expected to reach the federal capital on October 31.

The march reached Lahore on Tuesday night. The marchers will reach Rawalpindi today. The caravan will leave for Rawalpindi via Grand Truck Road.

