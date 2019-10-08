Tuesday, October 8, 2019  | 8 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Islamabad residents now have to pay a cleanliness tax

6 hours ago
 
Islamabad residents now have to pay a cleanliness tax
Photo: AFP

The Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation will now charge a cleanliness tax to pick up trash from outside people’s homes.

The tax has been imposed across the federal capital.

It was approved by Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz on Tuesday.

So from now on, people of Islamabad will be charged on a monthly basis for the collection of garbage.

An amount of between Rs300 and Rs1000 will be charged to collect garbage from state-owned homes, while the  fee for private-owned houses will range from Rs400 to Rs4000.

