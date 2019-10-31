Thursday, October 31, 2019  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Islamabad private schools to remain closed Friday

56 mins ago
Photo: Online

All private schools in Islamabad will remain closed Friday in view of the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl’s Azadi March, the Islamabad Private Schools Association has announced.

The announcement was made by the private school association’s secretary, Abdul Waheed.

On the other hand, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said all public schools in the federal capital will remain open Friday.

He, however, said that public schools on the route of venue for opposition’s rally will remain closed.

The JUI-F’s march was to reach Islamabad Thursday night. Leaders of the opposition parties will address a rally in the capital after Friday prayers.

The rally will be held in a ground near Islamabad’s H-9 sector, according to an agreement between the JUI-F and Islamabad administration.

