Watch CCTV footage of the incident















A man thwarted a robbery bid in Islamabad's G-11 by throwing stones at the thieves on Wednesday night.

Two men on a motorcycle had stopped the man and pointed a gun at him. They asked him for his valuables, wallet, and cash.

The man, however, started throwing stones at them and they were forced to flee.

The footage of the incident is available with SAMAA TV.

The police have assured that the suspects will be taken to the task soon.