An Islamabad court sentenced on Friday a man to eight years in prison after he was found guilty of leaking pictures of a woman on social media.

The court sentenced him under the cybercrime law. He had leaked the pictures over a year ago.

The convict, Muhammad Sajid, was also accused of harassing students of a madrassa.

The court also fined the convict Rs5,00,000.

