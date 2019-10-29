Islamabad administration prohibits drone flying for two months

The Islamabad administration has prohibited flying of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the capital territory for a period of two months, a notification issued from office of the Islamabad district magistrate said Tuesday.

“It has been informed that certain segments of the public operate unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Islamabad which pose a unique threat to the precarious security situation of the Islamabad Capital Territory,” the notification said.

“These UAVs can be used by miscreants to conduct terrorist acts in areas that have been secured and safeguarded against ground attacks.”

It said that any possible terrorist attack “would jeopardize security of the residents of ICT and sensitive installations that would create law and order situation and threat public peace at large.”

Islamabad District Magistrate Hamza Shafqaat, in exercise of powers conferred on him under Section 144 CrPc, prohibited flying and operating UAVs in Islamabad by anyone, except law enforcement agencies and the ICT administration.

The order came into force with immediate effect for a period of two months, according to the notification.