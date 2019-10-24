Does the Quran have a special ‘dua’ to treat dengue?

The mosquito-borne dengue virus claims many lives in Pakistan every year. But this year, its spread has been even worse.

The virus has claimed as many as 250 lives in the first 10 months of 2019 and affected over 50,000 people so far.

As the case count goes out of control, people have started looking at remedies other than medicines.

Amid this chaos, someone posted an image of a dua with a caption that it ‘cures dengue’. As expected, it went viral within no time.

The dua consists of verses 16, 17 and 18 of Surah Ina’am.

We reached out to religious scholars to verify the authenticity of the claim and whether this dua is specifically to ‘heal’ one of dengue.

Mufti Abdul Manan of Darul Uloom Korangi said that there’s no mention of the dengue virus anywhere in the Quran and Hadiths. He said, however, that there’s no harm in reciting any verse from the Quran to get better.

The mufti said that several people usually pray and recite duas when they are sick and if they get better after reciting a specific dua, they assume that it is specifically for a particular illness. In reality, it is not like that, he said.

Jamiatul Akhwan’s Mufti Ziaur Rehman Chitrali expressed more or less similar thoughts.

He said that while there’s no harm in reciting duas when one is sick, depending only on praying is not right.

It is necessary for people to pay heed to the advice of doctors when they are not well, he said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.