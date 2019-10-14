Iqra shares fresh picture with Yasir Hussain from US vacation

Pakistan’s favourite couple, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, have been vacationing in the US.

Iqra shared a fresh picture of the couple striking a pose in Miami. The couple looks relaxed and in love as they stroll around the city in their casual wear.

The two really have been making the most of their vacation.

Earlier, they had shared pictures from Walt Disney World in Orlando. They even wore matching white sneakers.

Real-life couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz are all set to share screen space in upcoming drama Jhooti, for which the duo are currently shooting.

After their public proposal at an awards show in July, this is the first time the couple will be working on a project together.

Aziz who is known for her minimalistic look is riding the high waves of her career after hit drama serials Suno Chanda and Ranjha Ranjha Kardi.

