Tuesday, October 15, 2019  | 15 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Samaa TV
Investigation ordered against rescue officer in Satellite Town fire case

2 hours ago
 
Photo: APP

A Rawalpindi court has ordered an investigation against a rescue officer and a medical superintendent in the deaths of four girls in Rawalpindi. 

On January 15, a fire erupted at a house in Satellite Town. Four women, including a to-be bride, were killed in the fire.

Chaudhry Tariq, the bride’s father, held the rescue personnel and MS of the Holy Trinity Hospital responsible for their deaths. He claimed that they had shown negligence while treating the four women.

Additional Sessions Judge Aijaz Ahmed Battar announced the verdict on the case filed by the mother of one of the women.

Sadiqabad SHO has been ordered to launch an investigation against the MS and director of the Rescue 1122.

