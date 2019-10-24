Thursday, October 24, 2019  | 24 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Interior ministry authorises provincial governments to act against Ansarul Islam

1 hour ago
The interior ministry has authorised the provincial governments to take “appropriate action” against the JUI-F’s security wing, Ansarul Islam, according to a notification issued on Thursday.

“The federal government through ministry of interior entrust the provincial governments the power to take appropriate actions under Section 2 of the Private Military Organizations (Abolition and Prohibition) Act, 1974 against Ansarul Islam,” the notification read.

The move allows the provincial governments to abolish and ban Ansarul Islam. The decision to take action against the JUI-F’s security wing was taken after seeking consent from the provincial governments.

The Balochistan government had already imposed a ban on Ansarul Islam. On October 22, the provincial home minister had said that his government will not let any armed militia operate in the province.

“If Ansarul Islam is left free today, then other political parties will also consider themselves above the law tomorrow,” Home Minister Ziaullah Langove had said.

