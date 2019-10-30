Inflammatory speech case: Lahore court grants Captain Safdar bail

A Lahore sessions court approved on Wednesday a bail petition filed by Captain (retd) Safdar, a PML-N leader and son-in-law of former premier Nawaz Sharif, in an inflammatory speech case against him.

The court had earlier reserved its verdict.

Safdar was booked for provoking the masses against the government during his press talk after a court appearance on August 21.

He had urged the people to “take to the streets to topple the government”.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader was arrested by Islampura police in the case on October 22. A sessions court in Lahore later sent him on judicial remand for 14 days.

Safdar, however, filed a plea seeking bail in the case.

An additional sessions judge has directed Safdar to submit surety bonds of Rs200,000.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court will take up the bail petition of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz tomorrow (Thursday).

NAB will submit its arguments, after which the court will announce its verdict in the case.

