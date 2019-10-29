Inflammatory speech case: Court reserves verdict on Safdar’s bail plea

A Lahore court reserved on Tuesday its verdict on Captain (retd) Safdar’s bail plea in an inflammatory speech case against him.

Safdar was booked for provoking the masses against the government during his press talk after a court appearance on August 21.

He had urged the people to “take to the streets to topple the government”.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader was arrested in the case on October 22. A sessions court in Lahore later sent him on judicial remand for 14 days.

Safdar, however, filed a plea seeking bail in the case.

The sessions court has reserved its verdict on his plea. It will be announced Wednesday.