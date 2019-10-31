Thursday, October 31, 2019  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Living

Indonesia minister proposes niqab ban in govt offices

2 hours ago
Indonesia minister proposes niqab ban in govt offices

Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Minister Fachrul Razi has suggested imposition of a ban on niqab (veil) in government offices.

During a discussion with Islamic religious leaders in Central Jakarta Wednesday, the minister said the government might impose a limited ban on niqab for security reasons.

“There may be further steps taken but we are not banning the niqab [outright], we are looking into banning [people wearing them from] entering government institutions, particularly in light of the attack on Wiranto a while back,” Razi was quoted as saying by the CNN Indonesia.

He was referring to the assassination attempt on former chief security minister earlier this month by two Islamic State-linked militants.

Justifying the proposal, the minister said niqab is often mistaken as a religious requirement when it’s a tradition passed down by certain Middle Eastern tribes.

“We want to convey that [niqab] is not a measure of one’s piety and devotion,” he was quoted further.

However, the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) has warned the government not to stir a controversy with the proposed ban. It said the Constitution of Indonesia protects citizens’ right to uphold their religious beliefs.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
ban indonesia niqab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Indonesia, niqab, ban
 
MOST READ
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Watch: Karachi's DHA Golf Club submerged
Watch: Karachi’s DHA Golf Club submerged
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
This isn't a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
This isn’t a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange
JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.