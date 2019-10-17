India’s top court reserves verdict in Babri Mosque case

The Supreme Court of India reserved on Wednesday its verdict in the Babri Mosque case, which is likely to be announced by November 17.

A five-member bench of the top court, led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, ended on Wednesday the marathon hearing of the decades-old case, the Hindustan Times reported.

The bench heard the case for 40 days. It was hearing appeals against the September 30, 2010 judgment of the Allahabad High Court.

The high court had ordered a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acres land in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Hindu extremists destroyed the historic mosque in 1992 triggering massive riots in India. The violence left tens of hundreds of people dead.