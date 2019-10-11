Friday, October 11, 2019  | 11 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Human Rights

‘Indian troops have paralysed normal life in AJK’

49 mins ago
 
‘Indian troops have paralysed normal life in AJK’
Photo: Raja Farooq Haider/ Facebook

India is targeting the civilian population at the cease fire line to divert the attention of the international community from the unrelenting military lock-down and communications blackout in the held valley, says Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan.

In a series of tweets and meetings with different delegations on Friday, he said India has besieged eight million people due to fear of protests on a large scale and deployed over 900,000 troops in the held valley.

The AJK PM said that Indian troops have paralysed normal life in the valley and thousands of people have been detained, while thousands more are missing.

He said the fascist Narendra Modi is following the agenda of extremist organisation RSS which is bent on elimination of minorities, particularly Muslims.

Haider said that even innocent children and women are not safe from Indian shelling along the Line of Control.

Paying rich tribute to the armed forces and people living alongside the LoC, he said that they stood like an iron wall against Indian aggression.

He reiterated that Kashmiris, who are rendering sacrifices to get their right to self-determination for the last 72 years, will not be left alone in this critical time.

Terming Pakistan a lone lawyer of Kashmiris, he said the way Pakistan, its government and its army expressed solidarity with the brethren Kashmiris, has boosted their morale.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
ajk Raja Farooq Haider
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
traders, FBR, government, protest, Islamabad
 
MOST READ
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad
Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad
Students protest fellow's death at Comsats University in Islamabad
Students protest fellow’s death at Comsats University in Islamabad
Karachi braces for more showers following overnight rain
Karachi braces for more showers following overnight rain
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.