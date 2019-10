The Indian deputy high commissioner was summoned to the Foreign Office on Friday over unprovoked firing along the Line of Control.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned over the constant unprovoked firing along the LoC and ceasefire violations. During the meeting on Friday, Pakistan’s extreme condemnation was recorded.

Pakistan also lodged its protest with the deputy high commissioner.

