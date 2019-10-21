‘Indian claims of surgical strike were nothing but a joke’

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the Indian claims of conducting a surgical strike in Pakistan were nothing but a joke.

“They promoted this propaganda because of some political motivations,” he remarked while speaking to Geo News on Monday.

Their atrocities and human rights violations in Indian-administered Kashmir has shown that their democracy is nothing but a sham, he claimed. The Indian violation of the ceasefire agreement shows its hypocritical policies.

People have seen that there was no truth in the claims by the Indian army chief. “Their claims are as false as the Balakot propaganda”.

India is unable to accept defeat. The burden of constant defeats is increasing on India’s shoulders, he said.

India’s stance has once again proven to be wrong. Kashmir is not India’s internal matter. Even the world has rejected India’s stance on the ongoing crisis in Kashmir, the foreign minister added.

