Indian Army helicopter carrying senior official crash lands

56 mins ago
Representational image. Photo: Courtesy News18

An Indian Army helicopter crash landed in the Jammu and Kashmir district of Poonch Thursday. It was carrying the Northern Army commander on board at the time of the crash.

Indian Army officials said there were no casualties in the crash.

According to News18, the helicopter developed technical issues and crash landed in Poonch district’s Bedar area.

Northern Army Commander Lt General Ranbir Singh was part of the seven people aboard, including  two pilots.

On September 28, an Indian Army pilot was killed in a helicopter crash in Bhutan. He and a Bhutanese army pilot were flying the Indian chopper.

Several reports of Indian Army planes crashing have made headlines in the past few months as well.

