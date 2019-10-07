India to become center of extremism under Modi: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said on Monday that India will become a center of extremism and intolerance, if Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains in power in the next five years.

The AJK premier said so while addressing a seminar at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Muzaffarabad about the historical perspective of Kashmir issue.

He said Pakistan always advocated a solution to the Kashmir issue in line with the United Nations’ resolutions and wishes of Kashmiris, while India considered the territory its part and maintained its illegal occupation.

PM Haider said that India through its unilateral actions wants to change the demography of the occupied valley and is suppressing the indigenous liberation movement.

He said the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs were continuing right from 1932. “No country is supporting Kashmir on the issue of human rights violations except Pakistan, which strongly raised the issue of massive human rights violations by the Indian military and paramilitary forces at all available international forums.”

The AJK prime minister told the students that there is a complete ban on freedom of speech in the held valley.

He slammed the Modi government for mistreating Dalits, Christians, Sikhs, Muslims and other minorities. “If the Modi government remains in power for next five years, India will become a center of extremism and intolerance.”

PM Haider asked students to write letters to human rights organisations, the US Congress and other global bodies about the gross human rights violations in the occupied Valley.

“Social media should also be utilized to expose [the] ugly face of India and its troops’ atrocities in the held valley”, he urged them.

On this occasion, the prime minister answered the questions from students and discussed the historical perspective and recent developments on the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

Members of the faculty and students voiced their support for the policies and steps taken by PM Haider after India’s revocation of the special autonomous status of the disputed territory on August 5.

Minister for Education Barrister Iftikhar Gillani and Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Kaleem Abbasi also spoke on the occasion.