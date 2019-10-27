‘Imran, you can’t make Kashmir part of Pakistan, Nawaz can’

Imran Khan, you cannot make Kashmir become part of Pakistan, only the people of Pakistan, the PML-N and Nawaz Sharif can, said PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif during a Kashmir rally on Sunday.

Sunday, October 27, was observed as a black day to mark India’s invasion of Kashmir. When Nawaz went to the United Nations when he was prime minister, he too spoke about Kashmir, said Shehbaz. He brought to Pakistan CPEC and more electricity, he told a crowd of supporters.

Today, may God grant him good health, he added. “The PML-N is raising its voice for Kashmir,” he said, adding that under his party’s rule, they will eradicate poverty and unemployment in Pakistan. The PML-N has been in power three times in Pakistan.

On August 5, Narendra Modi imposed a curfew in Kashmir that is still present today, he said, adding that children and daughters can’t go to school and markets and shops are closed. Modi then goes to the US and holds a rally in Washington with Trump where he says Trump is with me in the steps I’m taking, said Shehbaz. Then Imran Khan goes to Washington and says he will do away with the air-conditioners and toilets in jails, he said.

The leader of the opposition in the National Assembly said that Kashmir will become part of Pakistan like West and East Germany were reunited. It happened without any bullets; the people pulled down the wall themselves, he said.

Discussing Nawaz’s bail, he said the Lahore High Court had granted him bail on medical grounds while the Islamabad High Court had granted him interim bail. On Monday, Maryam Nawaz’s case will be heard by the Lahore High Court, he said, urging people to pray that she gets bail and is able to be by her father’s side.

He also urged the whole country to pray for Nawaz’s health. His immune system is malfunctioning, he said, asking people not to pass around sweets just yet. Pray for him instead, he said.

In a final note, Shehbaz warned Modi to stop the atrocities in Kashmir and to tell his army chief to stop making threats day and night. If he continues, our army will teach you a lesson that you will remember for the rest of your lives, he said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.