Imran Khan will resign soon: Bilawal

Says Azadi March sending out message of unity in politics

"The public is not being given democratic forums. The country is not functional. Politics is not functional. The economy is not functional. The government is not functional. And there is only one stubborn man behind it all: Imran Khan sahib," Bilawal told the reporters in Islamabad on Monday.He said that every Pakistani is worried. "Their rights are under attack by the government."Speaking about the Azadi March, he said he would like to give his greetings to all marchers."The country's people have sent out a message that no matter what party they support, we all agree on one thing: a puppet cannot run the government," he said.He appreciated that a message was being given that political parties can unite to work on a solution to the country's problems.Despite the court's orders and the medical board's recommendation, Zardari was previously not being provided medical treatment in jail or shifted to a hospital, Bilawal said.We went to the court again and said your orders are not being implemented, he said, adding that the court said the authorities should listen to the medical board's recommendation.The former president was then shifted to a hospital and he is being taken care of, but it can be seen that we are still depending on government and jail doctors. We have yet to get an opportunity to use our family doctor, Bilawal lamented.He said they want the court orders to be implemented, so Zardari's health does notdetoriate like it has in the past."Zardari should get his right to medical attention. This is a strange situation as there is no conviction against him," Bilawal said, comparing his father's case with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He said that Nawaz was not arrested when he had been accused by NAB, but only after getting a conviction.Every human has the right to ask for medical treatment, Bilawal said, adding that democratic and fundamental rights are being snatched away from his father."I do not trust this government. Yes, Zardari is in the hospital, but he is still a prisoner of Imran Khan. We do not trust Zardari will be provided the required medical treatment till Imran Khan is in the picture," he said."I am sure these doctors must be working hard, but we request that our doctors also be allowed to check Zardari for our own satisfaction," he said."When a prisoner falls sick, it is the superintendent's responsibility to take them to a doctor because one's right to life is indisputable. There shouldn't be a need to go to court," he said.