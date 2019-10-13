Imran Khan leaves for one-day Iran trip

Prime Minister Imran Khan departed on a one-day trip to Iran today (Sunday).

The trip is part of his initiative to promote peace and security in the region.

During the visit, the prime minister will meet with the Iranian leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei and President Dr Hassan Rouhani, a PM office statement confirmed.

Besides the issues relating to peace and security in the Gulf, bilateral matters and important regional developments will be discussed during the meetings.

PM Khan will go to Saudi Arabia after his Iran trip.

He is being accompanied on the trip by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Special Assistant to the PM for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfi Bukhari, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi and the ISI director-general.

This will be the prime minister’s second visit to Iran this year.

The prime minister also had a bilateral meeting with the Iranian president on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly session in New York last month.

The announcement of the possible visit comes after PM Imran last month said that US President Donald Trump had asked him to help defuse tensions in the Middle East.

