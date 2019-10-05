Illegal, ineligible government can’t rule anymore: Fazlur Rehman

The illegal and the ineligible government can’t be allowed to rule anymore, said Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of JUI-F, while briefing the media in Peshawar about his sit-in against the PTI government.

He had earlier announced that his party will march towards Islamabad on October 27, adding that the ‘Azadi March’ is aimed at toppling Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

“Islamabad plan is just the starting,” the JUI-F chief said on Saturday. “We have options b and c too.”

The government should be prepared because a hurricane coming and all fake politicians will drown in it, he remarked.

“We want the government to step down and allow re-elections,” Fazl said. The people should be given the right to select a ‘legal’ government. People from different classes have been unhappy with the policies of the government. The PTI leaders had promised to generate more than 10 million jobs; instead, more than 1.5 million have been rendered jobless.

They have imposed “illegal” taxes on our traders and business. The mills and factories haven’t been running. How is this bringing any economic progress, he asked.

On PPP’s participation, Fazl remarked that former president Asif Ali Zardari is standing with the party. “We have constantly been in touch with the PPP and held meetings with them too,” he added.

The July 25 elections were fake and record-breaking rigging occurred during it, Fazl claimed, adding that everyone is one the same page regarding this.

He even said that if his party workers are arrested then it will be spread more chaos in the country.

“I want to tell the establishment, bureaucracy, and police to not support such a government,” he remarked. “We respect the institutions and want to work with them but if the institutions are willing to clash with the people, then it’s on them.”

