IHC seeks reply from parties in tenancy case against Siddiqui

The Islamabad High Court sought on Thursday a reply from all parties in a case filed against Irfan Siddiqui, former adviser to ex-premier Nawaz Sharif, for violating the Tenancy Act.

Siddiqui was arrested following a raid at his residence in Islamabad on July 27 for violating the act. He was released on bail the next day.

The former adviser filed a petition in the IHC moving the court to dismiss the case against him. He took the stance that a “wrong” and “unjustified” case was registered against him.

IHC’s Justice Amir Farooq heard his petition on Thursday. The court issued notices to all the parties in the case seeking reply from them on the next hearing.

The hearing was then adjourned until October 22.