IHC fixes petition against JUI-F’s Islamabad march for hearing

The Islamabad High Court has fixed a petition filed against Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl’s march towards Islamabad for hearing.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced last week that his party will march towards Islamabad on October 27 to stage a protest against the government. He said the final destination of the march would be Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

The petitioner, Hafiz Ehtisham, made the JUI-F chief, interior and education secretaries, Islamabad deputy commissioner and chairman of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority parties in his petition.

He took the stance that the JUI-F’s sit-in in Islamabad on October 27 is in violation of the constitution and democracy.

The petitioner also moved the court to bar the media from its coverage.

The IHC fixed the petition for hearing on Wednesday, October 9. The hearing will be conducted by Chief Justice Athar Minallah.