IDB spending Rs50m for constructing 335 schools in AJK: officials

The Islamic Development Bank is spending Rs50 million on the construction of 335 schools across Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials told this to a meeting presided over by AJK Prime Minister Farooq Haider on Friday.

They said that out of these 335 schools, work on 40 school buildings had been completed, while the remaining schools would be constructed by December this year.

The IDB has also initiated a new project for early childhood education costing Rs25 million, the officials added.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Haider thanked the IDB for its generous contribution to the education sector.

He said the project was launched at a time when children were seeking education under the open sky in the earthquake-affected areas.