Friday, October 4, 2019  | 4 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

IDB spending Rs50m for constructing 335 schools in AJK: officials

3 hours ago
 
IDB spending Rs50m for constructing 335 schools in AJK: officials

The Islamic Development Bank is spending Rs50 million on the construction of 335 schools across Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials told this to a meeting presided over by AJK Prime Minister Farooq Haider on Friday.

They said that out of these 335 schools, work on 40 school buildings had been completed, while the remaining schools would be constructed by December this year.

The IDB has also initiated a new project for early childhood education costing Rs25 million, the officials added.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Haider thanked the IDB for its generous contribution to the education sector.

He said the project was launched at a time when children were seeking education under the open sky in the earthquake-affected areas.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
AZAD KASHMIR islamic development bank schools
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Schools, Azad Kashmir, Islamic Development Bank, IDB, AJK, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, early childhood education, AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider
 
MOST READ
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Imran Khan's plane narrowly avoids disaster after leaving NYC
Imran Khan’s plane narrowly avoids disaster after leaving NYC
Islamabad varsity rector announces resignation over student's death
Islamabad varsity rector announces resignation over student’s death
Islamabad police called in after protests erupt outside NTS headquarters
Islamabad police called in after protests erupt outside NTS headquarters
More rain predicted in Karachi on Saturday
More rain predicted in Karachi on Saturday
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.