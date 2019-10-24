Thursday, October 24, 2019  | 24 Safar, 1441 | BETA
I stand with you. Always: Meesha voices support for Jami

2 mins ago
2 mins ago

Meesha Shafi — who helped kickstart Pakistan’s #MeToo movement in 2018 after coming out with her story of being harassed by popular singer Ali Zafar – has voiced her support for Jami.

“@jamiazaad I see you I hear you. I stand with you. Always,” tweeted the popular actress on Thursday.

On October 21, filmmaker Jami said that he supports the #MeToo movement because he himself is a rape survivor from 13 years ago at the hands of a major media personality.

He did not name the person he was accusing. “I’m writing this because #MeToo is under attack and I’m ready to partially vomit out my own experience,” the director said in a series of tweets on Sunday. “I was brutally raped by a very powerful person in our media world.”

Jami tweeted that he had shared the incident with his friends, however, none of them believed him. “I told my few close friends but no one took it seriously. I told them so many times with the name of this tycoon. YES high end top end friends in media didn’t do anything,” he wrote.

The director went into detail of how he tried to seek treatment and take care of himself.

In a series of tweets, Shafi spoke about victim shaming, bashing those who “believe anything over a victim speaking up”.

She then went on to individually reply to some of the Twitter users trolling her.

 

SAMAA Digital has reached out to lawyers and experts with some basic questions about the System in Pakistan, the culture of silence, the legal options of those who have been raped and the abuse of power. The aim is to use Jami’s case as a point of entry to a larger debate on #MeToo. The series is no substitute for the counsel of a lawyer in a specific case. It is a developing story and we may add additional information in the days to come.

The original story was published Oct 21: Filmmaker Jami comes forward with #MeToo story 

The second story was published Oct 23: With new tweets, Jami shows Pakistan time’s up

The third story was published on Oct 24: Jami and rape: what are a survivor’s legal options?

We will hopefully keep adding on information in this series.

 
