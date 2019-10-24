I stand with you. Always: Meesha voices support for Jami

Meesha Shafi — who helped kickstart Pakistan’s #MeToo movement in 2018 after coming out with her story of being harassed by popular singer Ali Zafar – has voiced her support for Jami.

“@jamiazaad I see you I hear you. I stand with you. Always,” tweeted the popular actress on Thursday.

On October 21, filmmaker Jami said that he supports the #MeToo movement because he himself is a rape survivor from 13 years ago at the hands of a major media personality.

He did not name the person he was accusing. “I’m writing this because #MeToo is under attack and I’m ready to partially vomit out my own experience,” the director said in a series of tweets on Sunday. “I was brutally raped by a very powerful person in our media world.”

Jami tweeted that he had shared the incident with his friends, however, none of them believed him. “I told my few close friends but no one took it seriously. I told them so many times with the name of this tycoon. YES high end top end friends in media didn’t do anything,” he wrote.

The director went into detail of how he tried to seek treatment and take care of himself.

In a series of tweets, Shafi spoke about victim shaming, bashing those who “believe anything over a victim speaking up”.

That’s all the pain you’re willing to take. That’s all the effort you’re ready to make.

You’re gluttons feeding on too many lies

and then vomiting bile that smells of fake. And when you sit long enough on a pile of shit,

Guess what? You start smelling like it. — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) October 24, 2019

And so I understand and empathize with your predicament,

Self loathing isn’t easy, you’re rotting, decaying can’t stand yourself,

Anyone who shows you a reflection of your demons,

You draw dagger at, shouting how dare there be any free men? — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) October 24, 2019

When we’re all trapped in our vile quagmire of filth,

Who do these truth tellers think they are?

Let’s mob them, rob them and eat them for dinner,

Lose whatever morals we have, let’s become even thinner. @jamiazaad I see you. I hear you. I stand with you. Always. — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) October 24, 2019

She then went on to individually reply to some of the Twitter users trolling her.

Ummm nahin. Tumharay jaisaon kee waja se. What are we living in? Frikkin’ opposite world??? https://t.co/oIoxSGV3TK — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) October 24, 2019

Ok I’m going to tell one person, with patience and compassion. The law has loopholes which imply anyone who is harassed by anyone other than their employer can’t be helped. So I’m told, there r no avenues available 4 a self employed woman to seek accountability/justice. https://t.co/WCs7xh4ZBH — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) October 24, 2019

How can someone prove something in court when they are not being allowed to bring their matter to court in the first place? https://t.co/XwCV3pfQhg — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) October 24, 2019

I got paid in millions of swear words, billions of abusive tweets, thousands of threats and tonnes of slander. I feel RICH! Yaaayyyyyy. https://t.co/iuThb0VVWv — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) October 24, 2019

Since I have first hand experience in this area, let me correct you there: When you speak an uncomfortable truth and expose powerful people for their predatory behavior, this is the currency you get replies in. Wonderful. Amazing times ahead for the children of tomorrow. https://t.co/vudf9FxToe — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) October 24, 2019

Humain bolnay waalon se maslaa hai.

Trollnay waalon se nahin. Such is the state of affairs. — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) October 24, 2019

Lol. Makaaar aurat? What is this? A Star plus soap? https://t.co/E0Lnrkhpls — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) October 24, 2019

SAMAA Digital has reached out to lawyers and experts with some basic questions about the System in Pakistan, the culture of silence, the legal options of those who have been raped and the abuse of power. The aim is to use Jami’s case as a point of entry to a larger debate on #MeToo. The series is no substitute for the counsel of a lawyer in a specific case. It is a developing story and we may add additional information in the days to come.

